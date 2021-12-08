Celebration of Lights
Sheriff accused of assault arrested after fight at girls’ basketball game

By Ethan Sirles and Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed that Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch, who had an active warrant out against him, was arrested Thursday morning and is now being held in the Three Forks regional jail.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett addressed the December 3rd fight between the Perry Central and Owsley County girls’ basketball teams in a tweet Thursday morning.

You can read that response in its entirety below.

Original Story:

Troopers responded to an assault complaint on December 3 that they received during the Perry Central vs. Owsley County high school girls basketball game.

An arrest warrant was sent out for Brent Lynch by the Perry County District Court on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police Trooper, Matt Gayheart, said this was the first charge filed stemming from the incident.

”That fight was investigated by one of our troopers,” explained Gayheart. “It was determined through that investigation that Owsley County Sheriff, Brent Lynch, had actually assualted a female during that altercation.”

The warrant is for fourth degree assault, after officers say Lynch allegedly assaulted a girl while breaking up a fight between two players.

”To constitute anything higher would have required a broken bone or a serious physical injury,” said Gayheart.

Lynch is part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School.

The arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday and Lynch was given 24 hours to surrender. As of Wednesday evening, troopers are looking for him to serve the warrant.

”Anytime we get a warrant like that we want to get it served as properly as we can, but as of right now we’re still seeking that individual to get served,” said Gayheart.

Officers do not believe Lynch poses a danger to the community.

Trooper Gayheart added the investigation is ongoing and there is a possibility for more charges.

Lynch is currently the elected Sheriff of Owsley County.

The superintendent of Perry County Schools, Jonathan Jett, released a statement about the incident to WYMT Wednesday evening.

“On Friday, December 3, 2021 there was an altercation between the Perry Central Lady Commodores and the Owsley County lady Owls basketball teams. The teams were separated immediately and one player from each team was ejected from the contest by the KHSAA basketball officials working the game. It is my understanding that there has since been an investigation opened by the Kentucky State Police related to the incident. Out of respect for the Kentucky State Police and their investigation, I have no further comment at this time.”

Jonathan Jett, Superintendent, Perry County Schools

The superintendent of Owsley County Schools, Dr. Tim Bobrowski, released a statement to WYMT Wednesday afternoon.

“An incident occurred during a December 3rd varsity girls’ basketball game at Perry Central High School between Perry Central High School and Owsley County High School. Owsley County is fully complying with KHSAA’s recommendations. The Owsley County Varsity Girls’ Assistant Coach was suspended 1 game. Per KHSAA’s recommendations, both teams have suspended 4 student athletes for 2 games.

Dr. Tim Bobrowski, Superintendent, Owsley County School District

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

