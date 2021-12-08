Trial date set for man charged in Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore’s deaths

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A trial date has been set for the man charged in the deaths of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, and his mother, Nyteisha Lattimore.

Desean Brown, 20, will face the death penalty, Hamilton Prosecutor Joe Deters announced. He has been indicted in both their murders.

Deters said he believes Nyteisha was killed on Dec. 5, 2020. Her body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge.

According to Deters, Nyteisha’s body was in her Walnut Hills apartment for five days before Brown disposed of it.

Nyteisha and Nylo Lattimore. (WXIX)

Brown purchased a body bag from eBay and took an Uber down to the Ohio River telling the driver it was his clothes because he was moving out, Deters said.

The Hamilton County Coroner said Nyteisha died from stab wounds.

Deters said Brown killed Nylo after his mother’s death, but before disposing of her body.

According to Deters, Brown put Nylo into the Ohio River alive.

The prosecutor said Nylo’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha’s body.

His stroller was also located in the Ohio River near where his mother’s body was found.

According to the prosecutor’s office, evidence shows this is the timeline of the crimes:

December 5, 2020 – Desean Brown kills Nyteisha Lattimore

December 6, 2020 – Desean Brown throws Nylo in the river alive

December 11, 2020 – Desean Brown takes the body bag containing Nyteisha’s body to the Purple People Bridge

December 12, 2020– Nyteisha’s body discovered by law enforcement

December 13, 2020– Nylo’s stroller located in the river

Nylo’s body still hasn’t been found.

The judge said Brown’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 17, 2022.

