Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Trial date set for man charged in Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore’s deaths

Desean Brown faces the death penalty, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
Desean Brown faces the death penalty, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.(WXIX)
By Andrea Medina and Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A trial date has been set for the man charged in the deaths of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, and his mother, Nyteisha Lattimore.

Desean Brown, 20, will face the death penalty, Hamilton Prosecutor Joe Deters announced. He has been indicted in both their murders.

Deters said he believes Nyteisha was killed on Dec. 5, 2020. Her body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge.

According to Deters, Nyteisha’s body was in her Walnut Hills apartment for five days before Brown disposed of it.

Nyteisha and Nylo Lattimore.
Nyteisha and Nylo Lattimore. (WXIX)

Brown purchased a body bag from eBay and took an Uber down to the Ohio River telling the driver it was his clothes because he was moving out, Deters said.

The Hamilton County Coroner said Nyteisha died from stab wounds.

Deters said Brown killed Nylo after his mother’s death, but before disposing of her body.

According to Deters, Brown put Nylo into the Ohio River alive.

The prosecutor said Nylo’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha’s body.

His stroller was also located in the Ohio River near where his mother’s body was found.

According to the prosecutor’s office, evidence shows this is the timeline of the crimes:

  • December 5, 2020 – Desean Brown kills Nyteisha Lattimore
  • December 6, 2020 – Desean Brown throws Nylo in the river alive
  • December 11, 2020 – Desean Brown takes the body bag containing Nyteisha’s body to the Purple People Bridge
  • December 12, 2020– Nyteisha’s body discovered by law enforcement
  • December 13, 2020– Nylo’s stroller located in the river

Nylo’s body still hasn’t been found.

The judge said Brown’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 17, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first accumulating snow of the season is coming to the Tri-State
Snow is coming: Timeline
Natasha Moore, Erica Easley and Alice Richardson were killed in the January crash.
Snapchat video distraction caused fatal I-75 crash, driver says
Video released after deputy attacked by inmate in Kenton County
Inmate assaults deputy at Kenton County Jail: VIDEO
Forest Hills Schools announced the death of Brock Vogel on Tuesday.
Anderson High School senior passes away
Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Police announce new lead in double murder of Indiana teens

Latest News

Police are looking to identify three suspects.
Police seek help identifying suspects in Warren County home invasion, shooting
Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Court docs link child porn suspect to Indiana double-murder investigation
Kaleb Tooson was convicted and sentenced Tuesday for the murder of 25-year-old Riah Milton,...
Man sentenced for role in 2020 Butler County murder
Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Police announce new lead in double murder of Indiana teens