Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a high school basketball game.(WKYT viewer)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a high school basketball game.

KSP said on Dec. 3, troopers responded to Perry County Central High School for an assault complaint during a girls basketball game.

KSP said an arrest warrant for 4th-degree assault was issued on Dec. 7 for Brent Lynch, who is accused of assaulting a female juvenile during an altercation between players during the game:

Lynch, who is part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School, is also the current elected sheriff of Owsley County.

Troopers are currently attempting to locate Lynch and serve the active arrest warrant.

Lynch was also involved in an incident at a district basketball game in 2019 when he had a heated exchange with a fan.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first accumulating snow of the season is coming to the Tri-State
Snow is coming: Timeline
Natasha Moore, Erica Easley and Alice Richardson were killed in the January crash.
Snapchat video distraction caused fatal I-75 crash, driver says
Video released after deputy attacked by inmate in Kenton County
Inmate assaults deputy at Kenton County Jail: VIDEO
Forest Hills Schools announced the death of Brock Vogel on Tuesday.
Anderson High School senior passes away
Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Police announce new lead in double murder of Indiana teens

Latest News

Ohio House lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would likely shut down the only abortion...
Ohio lawmakers pass abortion bill that likely would close only clinics left in Cincinnati, Dayton
Ohio Senate approves sports gaming bill, now heads to House
Esther's Law allows cameras inside nursing home rooms to protect against abuse.
Bill allowing cameras in nursing home rooms heads to DeWine’s desk
Overnight snow has ended, but many roads are still snow-covered and there are icy patches....
NKY drivers face slick, untreated roads on morning commute
Cincinnati police investigated a fatal crash in North Fairmount early last month.
Driver indicted in alleged OVI crash that killed 26-year-old woman