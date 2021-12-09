Celebration of Lights
2 ODOT vehicles struck on interstate 271

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol(WTAP)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 9, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Cleveland post responded to a report for an injury crash when a 2018 Ford pickup truck struck two ODOT vehicles on Interstate 271 near Broadview.

The ODOT vehicles were stationary on the inside of the shoulder with lights flashing and the sideboard activated at the time they were hit.

One ODOT worker had non-life-threatening injuries and was examined on scene, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Ford driver also received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and it is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

