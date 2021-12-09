Cincinnati SWAT call ends with barricaded man in custody, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT call ended with a barricaded man in custody overnight, Cincinnati police say.

It started with a report of a domestic situation at a residence the 3200 block of Bowling Green Court in Millvale just after 11 p.m., according to police.

The man refused to come out, so a SWAT team was asked to respond to assist.

Shortly after, police said the man was in custody without further incident.

The man and woman were both taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police say she had a minor injury.

It’s not clear why the man was taken to the hospital.

