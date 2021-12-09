Evanescence and Halestorm bring tour to Cincinnati this weekend

Celebration of Lights
Evanescence and Halestorm have been around for a while, but for the first time ever, they are co-headlining a tour coming to Cincinnati Sunday.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evanescence and Halestorm have been around for a while, but for the first time ever, they are co-headlining a tour coming to Cincinnati Sunday.

Amy Lee from Evanescence and Lzzy Hale from Halestorm are unique in that they are both female lead singers in a male-dominated profession.

That is just part of what makes them so unique.

They started their tour together in early November and will wrap up next weekend.

So far, they say their return to live music this fall has been unforgettable.

“We’re having a blast,” says Lee, “It has been so good to be back, the shows have been powerful. I think that everybody was ready to get back to shows. I mean I know that they were. Both [Evanescence and Halestorm] of us made new albums we’ve just been like dying for this moment to play our new music and the fans have been pumped. Everybody, just I think feeling a new sense of appreciation for what would we get to do.”

Hale agrees: “We’ve just been having such a great time and I don’t want it to end.”

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

Sunday’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center.

There are COVID-19 requirements for those attending.

Attendees will have to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert.

If presenting a Negative Covid Test:

  • Tests must be administered or supervised by an accredited provider
  • Physical paper results, digital results, and apps are permitted
  • NOT PERMITTED: Self-Administered at-home tests without the direct supervision of a health care provider (in person or virtually) who can present results as outlined above.

If presenting Covid-19 Vaccine card:

  • The actual card, a physical copy of the card, a photocopy of the card, or an app may be presented
  • The individual must be fully vaccinated meaning two shots + two weeks for Moderna and Pfizer and one-shot + two weeks for Johnson and Johnson.

