Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Fairfield police say original school threat came from out-of-state

The Fairfield City School District increased patrols at all schools Wednesday through the rest...
The Fairfield City School District increased patrols at all schools Wednesday through the rest of the week due to a threat, district officials announced on their website.(WPTA)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield police say they have determined where the threat specifically directed toward the Fairfield City School District originated.

The investigation continues but police say the original threat posted on social media came from outside of Ohio.

They are still trying to figure out who is responsible for the threat and why they chose Fairfield.

The department says they were made aware of several threats of violence on various social media platforms but only one was focused on the school district.

RELATED | Hamilton City Schools add security due to threat, third district to to get threat this week

Police patrols were increased at all schools in the district starting Wednesday and will remain that way for the rest of the week, district officials announced on their website.

They said they were notified about the “generic threat” Tuesday night.

Initially, the threat did not specify a school, district officials say.

They later learned it was about the Freshman School.

School officials say they are cooperating with police in the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Township. The district educates students in both communities.

Here is the message the district posted to its website on Tuesday in its entirety:

“This evening we were notified about a generic threat made on social media to the Fairfield City School District for Thursday, December 9. Initially, the threat did not name a specific school. The threat was later modified and named our Freshman School.

“Law enforcement was immediately contacted and we are cooperating with the Fairfield city and township police departments. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are notifying all parents because of the generic nature of the initial post.

“As a precaution, there will be increased police patrols at all schools on Wednesday, December 8, Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Moore, Erica Easley and Alice Richardson were killed in the January crash.
Snapchat video distraction caused fatal I-75 crash, driver says
Father accused of leaving 6-week-old son in car in freezing temperatures for 30 minutes
Forest Hills Schools announced the death of Brock Vogel on Tuesday.
Anderson High School senior passes away
Tik-Tok boom! UC student goes viral for dancing on Alabama shirt
UC freshman gets absolutely crushed for viral video dissing ‘Bama
Reading High School
Reading schools closed Thursday due to threat, student arrested

Latest News

Evanescence and Halestorm have been around for a while, but for the first time ever, they are...
Evanescence and Halestorm bring tour to Cincinnati this weekend
Worker missing in power-plant collapse could take weeks longer to find
Family of worker killed in Adams County power plant collapse files wrongful death lawsuit
The Second Chance Grant Pilot Program will provide up to $3 million in financial assistance in...
State hopes pilot program will help Ohioans complete bachelor’s degrees
Norbert Gilman
Police searching for missing man with dementia