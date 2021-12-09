Hamilton City Schools add security due to threat, third district to get threat this week

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Officials with Hamilton City Schools say security is stepped up Thursday due to a social media threat.

This is the third Greater Cincinnati school district to announce they received a threat this week.

Fairfield and Reading are the other two.

Reading schools are closed Thursday as a precaution, and a student is under arrest.

The Fairfield City School District increased patrols at all schools Wednesday through the rest of the week due to a threat.

A student was arrested at Milford Junior High last week allegedly for making a so-called “kill list” of fellow classmates.

Hamilton school officials made the announcement on their website Wednesday night. They posted it to their Facebook page Thursday morning, writing “The safety of our students and staff is a top priority for the Hamilton City School District.”

Here is the district’s message to families Wednesday night:

“Earlier this evening, a social media post was circulated that possibly warned of a threat to our school community. The district immediately contacted the Hamilton Police Department (HPD) of the potential threat, and HPD is investigating the post.

“Additional security personnel and procedures will be in place for school

buildings beginning Thursday, December 9th, 2021. We will continue to give updated information as it becomes available. Thanks in advance for your support of Hamilton City Schools.

