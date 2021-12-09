Knoxville woman arrested for doing naked yoga in public, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is in custody after taking her clothes off and doing yoga in the parking lot of a business on North Broadway Tuesday, a report from Knoxville law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. and found Lisa Breeden, 47, in the parking lot after she had dressed, the report said. Breeden allegedly had stopped multiple employees from coming out of the business to ask her what she was doing.

Officers spoke with Breeden, who appeared to be under the influence, the report said.

“While speaking with the defendant, she was unsteady on her feet, had a slurred speech, had bloodshot watery eyes, and nodded off multiple times,” officers said.

Breeden was charged with disorderly conduct.

