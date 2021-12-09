Man arrested in shooting of 5-year-old on Cincinnati’s west side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest in the recent shooting of a 5-year-old child on Cincinnati’s west side.

It happened in the 2400 block of Nottingham Road in the Villages of Roll Hill on Nov. 27.

James Medeiros is accused of firing several times into a residence, shooting the child inside, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.

The child had a superficial arm wound and was treated at the scene, police said at the time.

Medeiros, 38, lives in the same block, according to court records.

He was charged Wednesday with one count of felonious assault and two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone.

Medeiros was held overnight without bond and is scheduled to face a Hamilton County judge this morning.

He was charged last year with aggravated menacing, menacing, falsification, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to disclose personal information, court records show.

His new arrest this week prompted the court to issue bench warrants for Medeiros related to those charges.

