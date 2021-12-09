Middletown driver says windshield shattered by rock-throwers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A rock shattered a Hamilton woman’s windshield as she was driving on Tuesday. Now police are looking for whoever threw it.

The incident happened on OH-4 where the road goes beneath train tracks.

Roseanna Meagher says it put her life and the life of her nephew, who was sitting in the passenger seat, at risk.

“My main concern is getting them caught, getting them in trouble, so they realize the consequences of their actions, because they could have really hurt somebody,” she said. “What if that had gone all the way through my windshield and hit my nephew?”

Meagher says the rock hit just above where her nephew was sitting. She says it was the size of a golf ball.

Immediately Meagher pulled over to review the damage and find whoever did it.

“When I hollered out, ‘I’m calling the cops!’ the boys called me an explicit name and was laughing,” she said. “I didn’t see them, couldn’t see them, it was dark already, and they ran off.”

Now Meagher is facing an extra $500 financial burden during the holidays.

“I have to pay my deductible to get my windshield fixed,” she said, “because it’s considered vandalism.”

Meagher just wants the culprits found so something worse doesn’t happen to another driver.

“I just hope they don’t kill anybody,” she said. “That is so dangerous. That is like one of the worst things you can do to somebody.”

