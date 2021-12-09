Nurse shortage leads to state of emergency in Kentucky, Beshear declares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky is in a state of emergency due to nursing shortages, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

The state of emergency order became official once the governor signed an executive order.

Gov. Beshear’s order will allow Kentucky nursing schools to enroll more students. The hopeful outcome is that enrolling more students into nursing schools will alleviate the current lack of nurses.

According to the governor, Kentucky is operating 12-20% short of needed nursing volume.

By 2024, Kentucky is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses, Gov. Beshear said.

The governor did not go into detail about what might have led to the shortage of nurses.

A few months ago, a federal judge ruled in favor of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, requiring that its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

St. Elizabeth employees were given until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated or provide a medical or religious exemption.

The ruling in Northern Kentucky came nearly two months before President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all U.S. healthcare workers was temporarily blocked.

