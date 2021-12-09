Ohio hopes pilot program will help Ohioans complete bachelor’s degrees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Higher Education is making a push to help Ohioans complete their bachelor’s degree through the Second Chance Grant Pilot Program.

There are about 1.5 million Ohio residents who have earned some college credit but haven’t completed their bachelor’s degree, according to economists

Ohio needs more residents to complete their bachelor’s degrees in order for the state to stay competitive economically and meet the workforce needs of the future, officials said.

That is where the Second Chance Grant Pilot Program comes in.

The program will provide up to $3 million in financial assistance in the form of $2,000 grants to eligible students re-enrolling at the University of Cincinnati and other qualifying institutions to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

UC said most qualifying students at their institution will gain more funding, on average about $4,000 to $6,000.

“First, one of the things that we’ll do with some students is work with them on opportunities to pay off a student debt,” explained UC Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Jack Miner explained. “One of the things that we find is that a lot of students that graduated from University of Cincinnati may still owe us money.”

The grants are flexible. Eligible students can use financial aid to relieve debt.

UC also partners with students to possibly waive interest charges. Those efforts typically provide a gateway to other federal or state funding in addition to scholarships from the university.

Economists also reportedly indicate that it’s necessary to increase the number of Ohioans with postsecondary degrees to meet the workforce needs of the future.

“This is a really great solution to that labor shortage issue because we really are able to think about getting people back into school and doing job retraining,” Miner said.

Here’s who qualifies:

Have been out 1-5 years (minimum of three semesters removed).

Want to return to UC to complete their degree (have not obtained a bachelor’s degree; re-enrollee is pursuing a credential or degree beyond that which they already possess.

Are an Ohio resident.

Are in good academic standing with no record of disciplinary issues.

Have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Are not recipients of one of the following state-supported scholarships: Choose Ohio First Scholarship, Ohio Safety Officers College Memorial Fund, War Orphans and Severely Disabled Veterans’ Scholarship Program, or Ohio National Guard Scholarship.

Interested students can reach out to advhelp@uc.edu for additional assistance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.