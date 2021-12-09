Ohio seeing ‘huge surge’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations, department of health says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio is seeing the highest COVID-related hospitalizations since January, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff.

As of Wednesday, 4,297 patients in Ohio hospitals are battling COVID-19.

Vanderhoff said the surge is putting a strain on the hospital system.

“Our hospitals are having to make very difficult decisions and implement contingencies to cope with the volume,” he said.

According to the health director, hospitalizations continue to be driven largely by unvaccinated Ohioans.

“Severe illness with COVID-19 is, as well know, largely preventable thanks to our vaccines,” he said.

"We are, yet again, in a serious situation."



Ohio is seeing the highest COVID-related hospitalizations since January, per ODH director Bruce Vanderhoff. Says hospital strain is caused by staffing challenges & influx of unvaccinated patients @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/K07xbN5XG4 — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) December 9, 2021

The omicron variant has been detected in at least 19 states so far, but Dr. Vanderhoff said that it is not yet reported in Ohio.

“It’s only a matter of when, not if,” he said.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth, spoke about the new variant.

“Omicron variant represents the next evolution of this specific type of virus. Coronavirus is an RNA virus. RNA viruses mutate, it’s what they do,” Gastaldo said.

According to the ODH, 27,011 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,752,508 cases since the start of the pandemic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.