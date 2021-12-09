Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Ohio seeing ‘huge surge’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations, department of health says

Hospital generic
Hospital generic(WRDW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio is seeing the highest COVID-related hospitalizations since January, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff.

As of Wednesday, 4,297 patients in Ohio hospitals are battling COVID-19.

Vanderhoff said the surge is putting a strain on the hospital system.

“Our hospitals are having to make very difficult decisions and implement contingencies to cope with the volume,” he said.

According to the health director, hospitalizations continue to be driven largely by unvaccinated Ohioans.

“Severe illness with COVID-19 is, as well know, largely preventable thanks to our vaccines,” he said.

The omicron variant has been detected in at least 19 states so far, but Dr. Vanderhoff said that it is not yet reported in Ohio.

“It’s only a matter of when, not if,” he said.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth, spoke about the new variant.

“Omicron variant represents the next evolution of this specific type of virus. Coronavirus is an RNA virus. RNA viruses mutate, it’s what they do,” Gastaldo said.

According to the ODH, 27,011 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,752,508 cases since the start of the pandemic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Moore, Erica Easley and Alice Richardson were killed in the January crash.
Snapchat video distraction caused fatal I-75 crash, driver says
Father accused of leaving 6-week-old son in car in freezing temperatures for 30 minutes
Forest Hills Schools announced the death of Brock Vogel on Tuesday.
Anderson High School senior passes away
A bit of overnight snow combined with temperatures in the 20s caught northern Kentucky road...
First Alert Weather Day: Icy roads snarl morning commute
Teacher accused of inappropriate behavior, fired from Highlands High School
Kentucky state investigators now looking into Fort Thomas teacher fired for inappropriate behavior

Latest News

cards
Homemade cards for healthcare workers
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
Police searching for missing Indiana teens
James Medeiros
Man arrested in shooting of 5-year-old on Cincinnati’s west side
Reading High School
Reading schools closed Thursday due to threat, student arrested