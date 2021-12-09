Celebration of Lights
Overturned semi closes NB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel

Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down at the Lytle Tunnel due to an overturned semi...
Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down at the Lytle Tunnel due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Morgan Parrish
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down at the Lytle Tunnel due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer.

The semi wrecked in the right two lanes in the tunnel in downtown Cincinnati about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

The driver, a male, had a minor injury but was not transported to a hospital, police said.

No other vehicles were involved, they said.

First responders put sand down on the highway to absorb some type of fluid that spilled.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

There are signs of progress. As of 4:45 a.m. Thursday, the semi is now upright and crews continue to work to clear debris.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police tell us.

