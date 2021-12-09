Overturned semi closes NB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down at the Lytle Tunnel due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer.

The semi wrecked in the right two lanes in the tunnel in downtown Cincinnati about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

The driver, a male, had a minor injury but was not transported to a hospital, police said.

No other vehicles were involved, they said.

Here’s a look at 71 where that tractor trailer crash happened around 11:30 last night. Per CPD, the driver was not transported and has minor injuries @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jIJr2k8ZHY — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) December 9, 2021

First responders put sand down on the highway to absorb some type of fluid that spilled.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

There are signs of progress. As of 4:45 a.m. Thursday, the semi is now upright and crews continue to work to clear debris.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police tell us.

Here's a different angle of the overturned semi on NB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel.

This was taken by CPD and released overnight pic.twitter.com/c7Lj37HkGE — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 9, 2021

