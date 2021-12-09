Police searching for missing man with dementia
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have issued a missing adult alert for a man with dementia that was last seen Thursday morning.
According to the Springfield Township Police Department, Norbert Eugene Gilman drove away from his home at 9 a.m. on Pinemeadow Lane and has not returned.
Gilman suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
He’s described as a White male, 85, 5′09″, 155 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a maroon 2005 Pontiac Montana with OH plate number 320KIM.
You’re asked to call 911 if you see Gilman or his vehicle.
