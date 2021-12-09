Reading schools closed Thursday after student threatens shooting

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Another Tri-State school district is dealing with a potential threat of violence.

Reading schools are closed Thursday as police actively investigate a school shooting threat, according to District Superintendent Jason Enix.

Enix notified parents and guardians of the closure in a message sent around 9:15 p.m.

The Reading Police Department said earlier in the evening it was aware of a Snapchat message circulating among Reading school students.

The department’s Facebook post contains an image of the message that reads:

“Everyone going to Reading school tomorrow, please I beg you don’t go to school tomorrow, there is a risk that one of the students will shoot up the school tomorrow just take precaution and DO NOT GO this is important.”

The department says it has identified and interviewed the student who made the threats.

Enix sent the following statement to parents and guardians prior to his 9:15 p.m. message:

“RCCSD administration became aware of a potential threat to our school community via a social media post earlier this evening. Currently, we are working collaboratively with Officer Magly and the Reading Police Department to communicate information and this situation is being thoroughly investigated.

“We are greatly appreciative of the notifications received from our students, families, and others to make us aware of this situation and encourage anyone that has any additional information to contact school and/or district officials. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and we are working diligently to address this situation. As soon as we receive any new information, further updates will be provided.”

The threat at Reading schools follows a number of threats made against Tri-State school districts in the aftermath of the Oxford, Michigan school shooting that left four dead.

The Fairfield City School District increased patrols at all schools Wednesday through the rest of the week due to a threat.

A student was arrested at Milford Junior High last week allegedly for making a so-called “kill list” of fellow classmates.

