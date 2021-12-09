Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

‘Serial stowaway’ found fit for trial

Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.
Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.(Source: WBBM/Tom Gianni via CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) – A woman described as a “serial stowaway” has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Marilyn Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at major airports like Chicago O’Hare for trying to sneak onto planes.

Hartman confessed to having slipped onto about 30 flights over the past two decades.

She was reportedly able to blend into crowds of passengers during the boarding process.

While Hartman claims to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a Chicago judge refused to transfer her criminal case to mental health court.

Hartman is set to go to court Jan. 27 to answer to multiple charges, including sneaking onto a flight to London in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Moore, Erica Easley and Alice Richardson were killed in the January crash.
Snapchat video distraction caused fatal I-75 crash, driver says
Forest Hills Schools announced the death of Brock Vogel on Tuesday.
Anderson High School senior passes away
A bit of overnight snow combined with temperatures in the 20s caught northern Kentucky road...
First Alert Weather Day: Icy roads snarl morning commute
Teacher accused of inappropriate behavior, fired from Highlands High School
Kentucky state investigators now looking into Fort Thomas teacher fired for inappropriate behavior
Father accused of leaving 6-week-old son in car in freezing temperatures for 30 minutes

Latest News

The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
FILE - A traffic light changes outside the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, early...
Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
LIVE: ‘American giant’ Bob Dole to be honored at Capitol
James Medeiros
Man arrested in shooting of 5-year-old on Cincinnati’s west side
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Mich. school district faces two $100M suits after shooting