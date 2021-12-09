SEVERE STORMS Friday night into Saturday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds will increase this afternoon, with a chance of late evening showers. High temperatures will top out in the lower 50s. Slight chance of showers mainly after midnight as temperatures hold in the upper 40s.

We are in for a or a quick warm up over the next two days. Scattered showers develop on Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front.

A First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday night into Saturday morning. Severe thunderstorms are possible along with heavy rain and damaging wind. Temperatures warm into the 60s overnight ahead of the front fueling the storm risk. Stay weather ready !

Breezy but dry weather takes over Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks cool and dry for the Bengals game at 4:25 PM.

