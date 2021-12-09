Celebration of Lights
Severe storms possible early Saturday

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will warm into the 60s Thursday and Friday ahead of chances for severe storms Friday night into early Saturday.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Hour-by-hour forecast, live radar

A strong cold front is expected in the Tri-State Friday night.

This will bring the potential for damaging wind and thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight into the early morning hours Saturday.

High water could be a concern, along with an isolated tornado chance.

Be sure to stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

