Severe storms possible early Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will warm into the 60s Thursday and Friday ahead of chances for severe storms Friday night into early Saturday.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning.

A strong cold front is expected in the Tri-State Friday night.

This will bring the potential for damaging wind and thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight into the early morning hours Saturday.

High water could be a concern, along with an isolated tornado chance.

