UC freshman gets absolutely crushed after viral video dissing ‘Bama

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Maybe no one in Cincinnati has taken as much heat in the last few days as Ryan Brady.

It’s what he gets for kicking the hornet’s nest. Just like Alabama is what the University of Cincinnati football program gets for having the gall to fathom itself a playoff contender.

Except Brady doesn’t find it so galling, and he has no problem letting the world know that. Hence the heat.

It started in the immediate aftermath of UC’s win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship game at Nippert Stadium last Saturday.

A friend filmed Brady doing a dance (some might call it “choreographed”) on the field after the crowd-storming. And just for good measure, Brady threw in a cheeky little comment—“We want ‘Bama”—the long-running inside joke of college football fans begging to be held back from a bar fight against a juggernaut.

Then, well, things got real. On Dec. 31, lil’ ole’ Cincinnati will take on the juggernaut. That is, Nick Saban... The Crimson Tide... A cavalcade of five-star talent coming in waves... running concepts drawn up by an army of analysts... powered, it would seem, by destiny.

Enter Ryan Brady, UC freshman, Elder graduate, kicker of hornets nests.

“I’ve got to stick up for the Bearcats,” he said.

There’s a good chance you’ve seen the video if you’re on TikTok. Brady does the same dance he did on Saturday night, but he does it with extra panache... and he does it on an Alabama t-shirt.

“There were thousands of comments, everyone saying, ‘‘Bama is going to destroy Cincy,’” Brady said of the original video. “I was like, I’ve got a little idea. My roommate has an Alabama shirt. I might just dance on an Alabama shirt... and people did not like it.”

A lot of people did not like it. The video got more than a million views in less than a day and it kept picking up steam. Then Brady got steamrolled in the comments.

“UC is going to get demolished.” “‘Bama by a million.” “Your dancing sucks.” Things like that.

Good thing Brady has thick skin.

“They’re making fun of everything. They’re making fun of my dancing. My dancing is terrible,” Brady said laughing. “I literally do not know how to dance.”

Asked if he cares about the people making fun of him, Brady replied, “No, I don’t care at all. I think it’s hilarious.”

He’s picked up about 25,000 new followers this week alone. The freshman has also been offered several lucrative deals by companies wanting to work with him now as an influencer.

But Brady isn’t signing any deals right now. He’s headed to Dallas, and he’s got another video planned for when he gets there.

