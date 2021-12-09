Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

UC freshman gets absolutely crushed after viral video dissing ‘Bama

Ryan Brady poked the bear. Don’t be surprised if he does it again.
By Jeremy Rauch and Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Maybe no one in Cincinnati has taken as much heat in the last few days as Ryan Brady.

It’s what he gets for kicking the hornet’s nest. Just like Alabama is what the University of Cincinnati football program gets for having the gall to fathom itself a playoff contender.

Except Brady doesn’t find it so galling, and he has no problem letting the world know that. Hence the heat.

It started in the immediate aftermath of UC’s win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship game at Nippert Stadium last Saturday.

A friend filmed Brady doing a dance (some might call it “choreographed”) on the field after the crowd-storming. And just for good measure, Brady threw in a cheeky little comment—“We want ‘Bama”—the long-running inside joke of college football fans begging to be held back from a bar fight against a juggernaut.

Then, well, things got real. On Dec. 31, lil’ ole’ Cincinnati will take on the juggernaut. That is, Nick Saban... The Crimson Tide... A cavalcade of five-star talent coming in waves... running concepts drawn up by an army of analysts... powered, it would seem, by destiny.

Enter Ryan Brady, UC freshman, Elder graduate, kicker of hornets nests.

“I’ve got to stick up for the Bearcats,” he said.

There’s a good chance you’ve seen the video if you’re on TikTok. Brady does the same dance he did on Saturday night, but he does it with extra panache... and he does it on an Alabama t-shirt.

“There were thousands of comments, everyone saying, ‘‘Bama is going to destroy Cincy,’” Brady said of the original video. “I was like, I’ve got a little idea. My roommate has an Alabama shirt. I might just dance on an Alabama shirt... and people did not like it.”

A lot of people did not like it. The video got more than a million views in less than a day and it kept picking up steam. Then Brady got steamrolled in the comments.

“UC is going to get demolished.” “‘Bama by a million.” “Your dancing sucks.” Things like that.

Good thing Brady has thick skin.

“They’re making fun of everything. They’re making fun of my dancing. My dancing is terrible,” Brady said laughing. “I literally do not know how to dance.”

Asked if he cares about the people making fun of him, Brady replied, “No, I don’t care at all. I think it’s hilarious.”

He’s picked up about 25,000 new followers this week alone. The freshman has also been offered several lucrative deals by companies wanting to work with him now as an influencer.

But Brady isn’t signing any deals right now. He’s headed to Dallas, and he’s got another video planned for when he gets there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Moore, Erica Easley and Alice Richardson were killed in the January crash.
Snapchat video distraction caused fatal I-75 crash, driver says
The first accumulating snow of the season is coming to the Tri-State
Snow is coming: Timeline
Video released after deputy attacked by inmate in Kenton County
Inmate assaults deputy at Kenton County Jail: VIDEO
Forest Hills Schools announced the death of Brock Vogel on Tuesday.
Anderson High School senior passes away
Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Police announce new lead in double murder of Indiana teens

Latest News

It is going to cost a pretty penny to get to Dallas to see the Bearcats in action.
Delta, American Airlines add flights, seats to get Bearcats fans to CFP
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Luke Fickell named Home Depot Coach of the Year
UC Bearcat fans stocking up on merchandise
UC gear flying off the shelves, excitement level ‘extremely high’
First Cotton Bowl shirts for UC fans arrive
First Cotton Bowl shirts for UC fans arrive