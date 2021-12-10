Celebration of Lights
500k lethal doses of fentanyl seized during Butler County traffic stop

A 25-year-old man trafficked a kilogram of the powerful narcotic into Butler County, authorities say.
(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man was arrested transporting a kilogram of fentanyl through Butler County, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened Friday at the intersection of Ohio 4 and Boymel Drive in Fairfield.

Butler County sheriff’s deputies stopped a car driven by Adrian Eliud Casilles, 25, of Hilliard.

Inside Casilles’ car, the deputies allegedly found the kilogram of fentanyl [pictured below].

The DEA classifies two milligrams of fentanyl as a lethal dose.

Casilles is charged with drug possession and drug trafficking, both felonies in the first degree.

Said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, “This is what happens when you bring drugs into Butler County. We take your drugs and we take you to jail.”

A kilogram of fentanyl sheriff's deputies allegedly seized in Butler County.
A kilogram of fentanyl sheriff's deputies allegedly seized in Butler County.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)

