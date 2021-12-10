‘Be prepared:’ Officials issue warnings ahead of possible severe weather

Forecast | Radar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with strong winds, localized flooding and even tornado activity are possible in the Tri-State beginning Friday night, and residents are advised to prepare.

A Duke Energy spokesperson urged folks to “be prepared” for outages.

“[W]eather hitting overnight will be problematic,” said Duke Energy’s Sally Thelen. “Sustained winds tomorrow may hinder restoration efforts if we can’t raise the buckets on our Duke Energy trucks. Stay safe!”

The National Weather Service wants Tri-State residents to plan ahead in the event severe weather comes while they’re asleep.

“With the severe weather threat coming mostly during the nighttime tonight, when you may be sleeping, NOW is the time to plan how you will be awoken and notified should a warning be issued for your location,” a spokesperson said.

If you’re sleeping indoors, an outdoor warning siren is not a sufficient warning method by itself.

People are advised to have multiple ways to receive warnings, including local television and radio, wireless emergency alerts, weather apps, NOAA weather radio, internet resources and friends and family.

“Think about how you will be woken up should a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning be issued for your area!”

AAA offers the following tips for preparing for possible severe weather (quoted in full from an AAA release:)

Sign up for emergency alerts. alerts are often provided by agencies like the National Weather Service and can help notify you when there is a risk of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding.

Prepare Emergency Kits. Emergency kits for autos and home should include a flashlight, hand-crank or battery-powered radio, batteries, extra cash, cell phone with extra battery and charger, first-aid supplies, critical medications and basic personal hygiene products. Also useful for a car kit are local maps, blankets, shoes, flares and a basic toolkit.

Take Cover. If there is no time to evacuate, you may need to shelter in place, so it’s important to identify these locations ahead of time. Depending upon the disaster, this could be a storm cellar or basement, or lower room without windows, or even under a large, strong table.

Make an Inventory. Document your possessions on paper or with a video camera or smartphone. Note the replacement costs for your most valuable items, then talk to your insurance agent or insurance customer service to be sure you have the right coverage.

AAA tips for after the storm:

Contact your power company to report power outages in your area.

Never run a generator in a closed structure.

Avoid opening refrigerator or freezer doors in order to prevent food spoilage.

In the event that your power is out for an extended period of time, consume food that may spoil first. Generally most homeowners policies have coverage for food spoilage up to $1,000 loss many with a zero deductible.

Contact your insurance company if you suffered any damage to your house or vehicle.

