Cincinnati rescue offering pet adoption certificates to reduce animals returned after holidays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Instead of giving animals as a gift this Christmas, one local rescue is offering adoption certificates that are designed to help reduce the number of pets who are returned to shelters after the holiday season.

Madison Schleibaum runs the Cincinnati-based organization the Ohio Pet Sanctuary. She said she takes in hundreds of animals each year.

“Mostly cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Right now, we have those as well as ferrets, frogs, chinchillas, gerbils, rats,” Schleibaum said.

Schleibaum said that many rescues, including hers, are often overwhelmed with animals at the start of a new year because so many pets are returned after the holiday season.

“We see the ones that were purchased at pet stores, and then people couldn’t take care of them, or they weren’t a good fit, or it wasn’t talked over with the parents first, that kind of thing,” she said.

According to Schleibaum, many of the pets that are surrendered to shelters after Christmas were given as gifts. It is a process that Schleibaum believes affects the animals in a negative way.

“When you give an animal as a gift, you’re not just giving the animal. You’re giving that animal’s lifetime worth of food, housing, veterinary bills and attention,” Schleibaum said. “[When an animal is returned,] it doesn’t understand what’s going on. It’s not getting as much attention, so it’s very harmful to their mental health.”

To help the problem, Schleibaum launched a pet certificate program. Instead of giving an animal, people can give the gift of a future adoption.

“We’ve had a great deal of success thus far,” she said. “Every animal that has been adopted from us with a pet certificate has not been returned, and we have not had any problems.”

In the past, Schleibaum said she has considered pausing adoptions during the holiday season, but she believes that offering certificates is the better option.

“If they don’t adopt a kitten from us, they’re gonna get one off of Craigslist or their neighbor who had a litter, things like that, so at least this way we can take a little bit more control over how these animals are going to be taken care of in the future,” Schleibaum said. “We don’t want them to just find a home, we want them to find the right home.”

Schleibaum said her rescue is already overflowing with animals. As of now, they have nearly 60 on their roster and 400 animals on a waiting list.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal or getting a pet certificate can contact the Ohio Pet Sanctuary.

