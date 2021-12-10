Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now home to baby monkey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new resident last month: a newborn white-faced saki monkey.

The adorable baby is just over 1-month-old with a Nov. 4 birthday.

According to a zoo Facebook post, this is the second successful birth for mom, Lopez, and dad, Luis.

Take a look at baby and mom in the gallery below.

Autoplay Caption

You can visit the monkey family in-person at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.