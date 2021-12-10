Deadline approaching for Bearcats fans to request tickets through UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans still have until 5 p.m. Friday to request College Football Playoff tickets through the University of Cincinnati Ticket Office.

Requests for both the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and CFP National Championship are being taken.

The No. 4 Bearcats face No. 1 Alabama on New Year’s Eve in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Prices through UC’s ticket office range from $150 to $310, depending on seat assignment. Ticket prices for the National Championship game in Indianapolis range from $425 to $975. The price depends on seat assignment.

Ticket requests through UC are open till 5 p.m. Friday.

Ticket requests can also be made through the Bearcats Ticket Office by calling 1-877-CATS-TIX or 513-566-CATS.

Fans will be alerted whether or not they have received tickets no later than Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Secondary marketplaces also have tickets available.

Seat Geek has some tickets priced around $200.

StubHub’s price for the New Year’s Eve game is right around the amount.

*Ticket prices as of Dec. 10*

For fans who can’t make the trip, the game will be on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

UC’s AAC Championship win earned them their first trip to the College Football Playoff in school history.

If the Bearcats win, they will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

