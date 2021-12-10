DNA leads to man’s arrest in 2006 Miami University rape investigation

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - DNA and forensic genealogy have led to a suspect’s arrest in connection with a 2006 rape investigation of a Miami University student.

Lloyd Ailes, 58, was arrested Thursday in Connersville, Indiana, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.

Ailes, who is from Indiana, was linked to the 2006 rape when case DNA was traced back to his parents, Gmoser said.

The 58-year-old appeared in court Friday, and the judge set his bond at $775,000, the prosecutor confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Ailes is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 6.

Ailes is also facing charges in connection with a sexual assault in Indiana, Gmoser said.

