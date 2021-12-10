Ebenezer Scrooge turned Miss Scrooge at Newport High School

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - We’ve all probably heard of and seen the play or movie “A Christmas Carol.” It’s the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a grouchy old man with no Christmas spirit.

At Newport High School this weekend, you will see a female play Scrooge. That’s because the high school was prepared to perform a completely different play when they had auditions in September.

When they learned they would not get the rights to that play, they had to pivot. That’s when Miss Scrooge was created.

“Bah Humbug!”

We all know that famous line delivered by grumpy old Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” That is, of course, before Scrooge gets a visit from the ghosts of Christmas past, present and Christmas yet to come.

Miss Scrooge is played by Addie Collard, a Newport High School senior. The high school had already auditioned and cast parts for ‘Steel Magnolia,’ which is a predominantly female play. In early November, the cast had to change gears and choose a different play.

“[Miss Scrooge is] absolutely different because of the journey she goes on,” says Collard. “She’s two completely different people in this story.”

Program Director Brittany Stacy said she took the script from “A Christmas Carol” and changed only the pronouns used for Mr. Scrooge.

“We can rule the world too! Women can rule the world, we can be Scrooge!” Stacy continues. “You think of a gray beard and the big hat and all that, and she is in a dress and heels! I just thought it was cool. I think that’s a cool thing to experience that and see it in a different way.”

Collard says this is a fun twist on a classic.

“They can expect a story that’s still true to the original but more modernized,” Collard adds. “You know, there was strong women back then just like there is now, there just wasn’t as many written works about them. So it’s the same thing just more truthful.”

Stacy says she had the help of her friend Naomi Hilton, who helped change all of the pronouns in the scripts and transition the “Steel Magnolia” characters into “A Christmas Carol” characters.

“It’s a happy accident, in my director’s note I called it a happy accident,” says Stacy. “Because it happened and we worked on something else for a few weeks, but this worked too. We made it work for us we made it work for the kids and they’ve had a great experience.”

Collard says she hopes people will be just as entertained with this version and maybe they will walk away with a fresh idea of the character we all know so well.

“They should come because it’s a classic story told through a more honest aspect which I think is important, I think it’s inspiring,” says Collard. “It’s made me feel a lot of things because you look at the past, present and the future of someone’s life and I think that can encourage a lot of important conversations.”

There are two more shows happening this weekend. One is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and the other is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

There is no fee for admission, but donations are accepted.

