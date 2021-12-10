Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tik-Tok boom! UC student goes viral for dancing on Alabama shirt
UC freshman gets absolutely crushed for viral video dissing ‘Bama
Reading High School
Reading schools closed Thursday due to threat, student arrested
The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe weather overnight Friday into Saturday.
Severe weather possible Friday night into Saturday morning
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
A SWAT call ended with a barricaded man in custody overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Cincinnati SWAT call ends with barricaded man in custody, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe weather overnight Friday into Saturday.
Severe weather possible Friday night into Saturday morning
Firefighters rescued a dog from a frozen pond in upstate New York.
Fire crew saves stuck dog from frozen pond
While Delta remains the biggest Covid-19 threat in the US, the Omicron coronavirus variant has...
Omicron variant in half the country, COVID-19 cases rise