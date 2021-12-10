Celebration of Lights
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms tonight into Saturday morning

By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloud cover takes over this afternoon and rain chances are rising. Some locations will see a few showers developing by early evening with temperatures warming into the low 60s by about 5 p.m.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day starting tonight and continuing into Saturday morning. Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight along with heavy rain and damaging wind. Temperatures warm into the 60s overnight ahead of the front fueling the storm risk. The best chance will be between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. for storms, along with possible flash flooding concerns.

Breezy dry weather takes over Saturday afternoon and Sunday looks cool and dry for the Bengals game at 4:25 p.m.

