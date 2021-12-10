Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tik-Tok boom! UC student goes viral for dancing on Alabama shirt
UC freshman gets absolutely crushed for viral video dissing ‘Bama
Reading High School
Reading schools closed Thursday due to threat, student arrested
The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe weather overnight Friday into Saturday.
Severe weather possible Friday night into Saturday morning
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
A SWAT call ended with a barricaded man in custody overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Cincinnati SWAT call ends with barricaded man in custody, police say

Latest News

Lamond Ellis
Man found shot, killed in Norwood
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID-19’s animal origins
Bodies in bodybags are placed on the side of the road after an accident in Tuxtla Gutierrez,...
53 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico
LIVE: Departure ceremony at Capitol for Bob Dole ahead of funeral services