Lakota student will face disciplinary action for alleged school threat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overnight threat was made to Lakota Ridge Junior School and the student responsible will face disciplinary action, according to Principal Stacey Cahill.

Cahill said authorities determined the threat was not credible but the student could also face charges.

“Given the recent tragic event in Michigan, along with local threats against schools in our area, we understand that our families may be experiencing a heightened sense of apprehension about school right now. Students and staff may see an extra police presence around campus today. This is a precautionary measure we are taking with our school resource officer Kevin Watson and the West Chester Police Department to help our students and staff feel safe in our building,” Cahill said in a letter to parents.

Specifics of the threat were not given.

There have been several school threats in Greater Cincinnati this week.

Hamilton City Schools, Fairfield and Reading announced they also received threats.

Hamilton police said they “had no findings of a credible threat to students, district or community“ after an investigation.

Reading schools were closed Thursday as a precaution, and a student is under arrest.

The Fairfield City School District increased patrols at all schools Wednesday through the rest of the week due to a threat.

A student was arrested at Milford Junior High last week allegedly for making a so-called “kill list” of fellow classmates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.