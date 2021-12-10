Man found shot, killed in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a 50 year old man was found shot and killed in Norwood Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Mentor Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a deceased person.

Responding officers found Lamond Ellis suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not given any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.