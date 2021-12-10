Celebration of Lights
Middletown man arrested, accused of rape of a minor

Douglas Senteno, 20, has been indicted on five counts of rape and one count of disseminating...
Douglas Senteno, 20, has been indicted on five counts of rape and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man was indicted on multiple counts of rape of a juvenile victim, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Senteno, 20, was indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on five counts of rape and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to court documents, the indictments are based on events that spanned from July to Nov. 2021.

Senteno is being held in the Butler County Jail. His next court date has not been released.

If you have further information on this case, please contact the Butler County Detectives Division at 513-785-1300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

