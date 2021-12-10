Celebration of Lights
Severe storms, heavy rain, and even tornadoes possible tonight

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Storms will become more likely late this evening with the greatest chance for severe weather after 11pm. The greatest threat for severe storms is west of Cincinnati as the storms will weaken as they move east. However, everyone in the Tri-State is included in an increased threat for severe storms. Storms could threaten damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and tornadoes. Be sure to have a way to get alerts from the National Weather Service if warnings are issued. We will also provide those through our app, website, and on air.

Storms will taper off by late morning with a few showers lingering until noon. Temperatures will drop into the afternoon hours ending in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be quite pleasant with dry and sunny conditions. Highs will be near normal in the mid 40s. Monday and Tuesday will also feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s. Wednesday clouds will increase but we remain dry. Rain returns Thursday with highs once again in the 60s. Friday rain chances persist with highs in the low 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

