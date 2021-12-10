Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Sports betting in Ohio: How will it work, how much money will it generate?

By Chris Riva
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio’s sports betting bill is sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk but he’s expected to pass the measure which will generate millions for the state.

There are three ways a bet can be placed in Ohio - via mobile app, physically go to a casino sportsbook, or at restaurants with kiosks.

A restaurant, bar, or bowling alley can apply to get two kiosks and licenses will cost $1,000.

Those facilities will be regulated by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Brick and mortar facilities like a casino with a sportsbook will have to pay $50,000 to $100,000 for a license.

Companies operating a mobile app will have to pay $3 million for a license for an initial three-year term.

The second contract will cost $10 million.

Sportsbooks and mobile apps will be regulated by the Ohio Gaming Commission.

State Rep. Bill Seitz says sports gaming will roll out over the next year with a start date of no later than Jan. 1, 2023.

“It takes that long to get all of the rules written properly through the rulemaking process, to get all of the applications properly vetted, so that we’re not going to extend this flexibility to unsavory individuals who could not pass a background check or otherwise have a checkered past of fraudulent behavior,” Seitz said.

The Legislative Budget Office estimates that license revenue alone during Fiscal Year 2023 is likely to reach or exceed $10 million.

The LBO estimates the sports gaming market to produce about $3.35 billion for Ohio after several years of operation.

One expert says Ohio’s sports gaming bill is the most comprehensive in the country.

“I think Ohio’s performance to handle the revenue, that state tax collections are going to be higher than they are in Illinois and Michigan where they’re approaching numbers of close to a billion dollars a month in sports betting transactions,” sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach said. “And then when you add in how accessible and convenient it’s going to be to place a wager, I think Ohio’s performance is going to outpace Michigan and Illinois.”

Sports betting has been legal since 2019 in Indiana.

A sports betting bill was shot down in Kentucky earlier this year but State Representative Adam Koenig says he will draft and submit a new bill next month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tik-Tok boom! UC student goes viral for dancing on Alabama shirt
UC freshman gets absolutely crushed for viral video dissing ‘Bama
A portion of the Tri-State is at an enhanced risk for severe storms tonight and into Saturday...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather possible overnight into Saturday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Reading High School
Reading schools closed Thursday due to threat, student arrested
Jayla Gazaway
Driver indicted in alleged OVI crash that killed 26-year-old woman

Latest News

This year, Newport High School changed the famous Mr. Scrooge from "A Christmas Carol" to Miss...
Ebenezer Scrooge turned Miss Scrooge at Newport High School
‘Be prepared:’ Governor, officials issue warnings ahead of rare overnight severe weather
500k lethal doses of fentanyl seized during Butler County traffic stop
Limited series "True Story" now streaming on Netflix- TT's Take
Limited series "True Story" now streaming on Netflix- TT's Take