UC’s Coby Bryant wins award for nation’s best defensive back

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coby Bryant is the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner, given annually to the nation’s best defensive back.

He was announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Thursday night.

God! All I can say is thank you! Thank you for being with me every step of the way in life! Thank you for being who you are!! — Coby Bryant (@CBryant2_) December 10, 2021

Together with fellow standout defensive back Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Bryant leads the nation’s best secondary.

UC is first nationally in pass efficiency defense, second in opponent completion percentage (52.8 percent), second in passing yards allowed per game (155.5) and third in interceptions (16).

“We try to set the standard to be the greatest, not just average or good,” Bryant told gobearcats.com when about the dominance of this year’s secondary. “We want to be great.”

A two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection, Bryant has become a shutdown cornerback at the college level in his fifth year of eligibility.

That’s evidenced by his three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 14 passes defended this year.

His 45 career passes defended are second among active FBS players.

He’ll have a chance to add to those numbers when UC takes on Alabama in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Previous Thorpe Award winners include Deion Sanders, Charles Woodson and Patrick Peterson.

This year’s other finalists were Oregon safety Verone McKinley III and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre.

THE 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 DEFENSIVE BACK

IN 𝗔𝗟𝗟 OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL‼️@CBryant2_ is the winner of the 2021 @JimThorpeAward.#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/OADk7uYhtO — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) December 10, 2021

