UC’s Coby Bryant wins award for nation’s best defensive back

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant returns an interception for a touchdown in the...
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half of the game against UCF, which UC won 56-21.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coby Bryant is the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner, given annually to the nation’s best defensive back.

He was announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Thursday night.

Together with fellow standout defensive back Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Bryant leads the nation’s best secondary.

UC is first nationally in pass efficiency defense, second in opponent completion percentage (52.8 percent), second in passing yards allowed per game (155.5) and third in interceptions (16).

“We try to set the standard to be the greatest, not just average or good,” Bryant told gobearcats.com when about the dominance of this year’s secondary. “We want to be great.”

A two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection, Bryant has become a shutdown cornerback at the college level in his fifth year of eligibility.

That’s evidenced by his three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 14 passes defended this year.

His 45 career passes defended are second among active FBS players.

He’ll have a chance to add to those numbers when UC takes on Alabama in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Previous Thorpe Award winners include Deion Sanders, Charles Woodson and Patrick Peterson.

This year’s other finalists were Oregon safety Verone McKinley III and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre.

