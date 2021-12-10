Celebration of Lights
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Cincinnati park

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon.
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times at a Cincinnati park, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Southside Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for several calls about a woman being stabbed near the playground area of Riverside Park.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the victim, a woman in her mid-20s, on the ground and the suspect, a male in his 30s, with a knife near him.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the male suspect had to be tased on the scene. He was then taken into custody.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

This situation remains under investigation by Cincinnati’s District 3 police.

FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

