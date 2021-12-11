Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

2 hospitalized in White Oak shooting, dispatch says

Police are investigating a shooting on Colerain Avenue Friday night.
Police are investigating a shooting on Colerain Avenue Friday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are hospitalized after a shooting on Colerain Avenue Friday night, according to police dispatchers.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Colerain Avenue.

Colerain police say it took place at Airy Pony Keg & State Liquor.

At least three victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Dispatchers confirm two people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

No word on what led to the shooting or possible suspects.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We will provide updates to this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tik-Tok boom! UC student goes viral for dancing on Alabama shirt
UC freshman gets absolutely crushed for viral video dissing ‘Bama
A portion of the Tri-State is at an enhanced risk for severe storms tonight and into Saturday...
First Alert Weather Day: Rare severe weather forecasted overnight in the Tri-State
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon.
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Cincinnati park
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Reading High School
Reading schools closed Thursday due to threat, student arrested

Latest News

There are three ways a bet can be placed in Ohio - via mobile app, physically go to a casino...
Sports betting in Ohio: How will it work, how much money will it generate?
This year, Newport High School changed the famous Mr. Scrooge from "A Christmas Carol" to Miss...
Ebenezer Scrooge turned Miss Scrooge at Newport High School
‘Be prepared:’ Governor, officials issue warnings ahead of rare overnight severe weather
500k lethal doses of fentanyl seized during Butler County traffic stop