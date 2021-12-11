2 hospitalized in White Oak shooting, dispatch says

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are hospitalized after a shooting on Colerain Avenue Friday night, according to police dispatchers.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Colerain Avenue.

Colerain police say it took place at Airy Pony Keg & State Liquor.

At least three victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Dispatchers confirm two people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

No word on what led to the shooting or possible suspects.

