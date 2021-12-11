Celebration of Lights
Amazon distribution center in Illinois collapses beneath suspected tornado

There are reports that people were inside of the building mid-collapse.
Damage at an Amazon building in Edwardsville
Damage at an Amazon building in Edwardsville(KMOV)
By Gray News staff and KMOV newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (GRAY TV/KMOV.com) – There is a large emergency response at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville.

News 4′s Jenna Rae was on the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday and saw dozens of first responders arriving to the area. There have been reports that people were inside of the building when the collapse happened.

Aisha White was on the phone with a family member who was inside the building at the time of the collapse.

“He was on the phone with me while it was happening,” she recalled. “The tornado was hitting the back of the building, the trucks were coming in, I told him to jump out the truck and duck. We watched the building go up, stuff hitting the cars, I told him I was on my way.”

Since arriving at the site, White said she has not been able to find her family member. She said from what she has heard the people inside of the warehouse are remaining calm and working to figure out how to get out of the warehouse.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

