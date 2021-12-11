Amazon distribution center in Illinois collapses beneath suspected tornado

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (GRAY TV/KMOV.com) – There is a large emergency response at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville.

Driving to the partial warehouse collapse in Edwardsville, looks like almost half the building is damaged @KMOV pic.twitter.com/wDMKJNPqmB — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) December 11, 2021

News 4′s Jenna Rae was on the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday and saw dozens of first responders arriving to the area. There have been reports that people were inside of the building when the collapse happened.

Aisha White was on the phone with a family member who was inside the building at the time of the collapse.

“He was on the phone with me while it was happening,” she recalled. “The tornado was hitting the back of the building, the trucks were coming in, I told him to jump out the truck and duck. We watched the building go up, stuff hitting the cars, I told him I was on my way.”

Since arriving at the site, White said she has not been able to find her family member. She said from what she has heard the people inside of the warehouse are remaining calm and working to figure out how to get out of the warehouse.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

