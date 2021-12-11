Celebration of Lights
Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage

The governor will speak with emergency officials at a 5 a.m. press conference.
Damaged building at the intersection of West James Street and North Eighth Street in Mayfield,...
Damaged building at the intersection of West James Street and North Eighth Street in Mayfield, Ky.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Beshear announced at 12:45 a.m. that he had activated the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State police to assist in responding to the emergency.

The governor will update the damage situation in a scheduled 5 a.m. press conference with the Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett and Kentucky Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton.

“We are praying for our Western Kentucky families,” he said.

FOX19 will carry the press conference across our digital platforms.

The emergency declaration comes just hours after Beshear warned of the storms’ threat potential, which bore out in catastrophic scenes from Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois in addition to the commonwealth.

One person is confirmed dead in an Arkansas nursing home during a tornado outbreak.

Outside St. Louis, an Amazon warehouse partially collapsed, trapping more than 100 people believed to be inside at the time working night shift, according to Illinois emergency management officials who called it a “mass casualty incident.”

In the southwestern Kentucky community of Mayfield, according to Kentucky State Police, several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory.

KSP also reported collapsed buildings, downed trees and power lines and other damage.

