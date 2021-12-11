WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on deadly Kentucky tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The death toll of Kentucky’s tornadoes “is north of 70″ and might exceed 100, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday.

Western Kentucky will have a federal disaster declaration from Washington D.C. “within one hour,” he announced.

“We have pledged full support and the Department of Homeland Security and the federal government has as well,” the governor said. “This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky.”

Beshear spoke from Grant County’s Mayfield, a community that is heavily damaged with several of its buildings smashed to pieces.

Mayfield is where Beshear says “at least dozens” of people are believed to be dead when a roof collapsed at a candle factory during one of four tornadoes that struck the commonwealth.

At least 50 people are believed to have perished at the factory, the governor wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden seeking federal assistance.

More than 100 workers were in the building at the time.

At 1 p.m., Beshear will talk in Hopkins County.

A train carrying hazardous material derailed there overnight due to the tornado, Beshear disclosed in his letter to the president.

The governor will be joined by the commander of the Kentucky National Guard, Major General Hal Lamberton, and Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

Beshear said in a briefing at 5 a.m. Saturday he expects 70 to 100 deaths from the tornadoes.

He declared a state of emergency overnight and activated the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police to assist.

Beshear described it as “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky history.”

One of the tornadoes originated in Arkansas then traveled a stunning 227 miles, Beshear says.

It is being recognized by the National Weather Service to be one of the longest in history.

This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history, with multiple counties impacted and a significant loss of life. I have declared a state of emergency and submitted a request to @POTUS for an immediate federal emergency declaration. https://t.co/KmMOl95t1N

1/2 pic.twitter.com/Xj5DgTZp1Z — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

Tornado signatures in Kentucky overnight. (Kentucky Department of Emergency Management)

Deaths are possible in multiple counties, Beshear said.

“We believe we will lose dozens of those people,” he said. “It’s really hard, really tough, and we are praying for each and every one of those families.”

Debris is covering emergency vehicle buildings, hampering search and rescue efforts.

Vegetative and construction debris also cover a multitude of county, state and federal routes, according to the governor.

“At this point, at least 17 Kentucky counties have experienced tornadic activity and debris fields,” Beshear wrote Biden.

The Kentucky National Guard deployed 181 guardsmen for search, extraction and debris clearance.

Significant damage also occurred in Bowling Green.

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, called it “a significant massive disaster event” spanning four states.

