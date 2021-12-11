Celebration of Lights
Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Strong storms have left behind damage in parts of the WBKO viewing area.

Just before midnight, Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency. Beshear has activated the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police to help respond. He plans to provide an update with emergency officials at 4 a.m. CST from Frankfort.

RELATED: Tornado shelter locations throughout southcentral Kentucky

Here is the current list of damage reports WBKO News has received:

According to Warren RECC, the storm has reached the WRECC service area. WRECC has an outage affecting approximately 850 members in the Rosine area.

Crews are working to restore the power as soon as possible.

Muhlenberg County

Greenville Fire Department reports no residential damage. Trees and power lines are down and some garages have received little damage. Authorities report heavy structural damage on the northern end of Central City. Greenville

Fire Department is currently assisting Central City with damage.

According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, 2,267estimated customers are without power in Muhlenberg County area (as of 11:30 p.m. Friday).

The Central City Police Department posted the following message on social media:

As most are already aware there are severe storms and tornado sightings that have caused damage to parts of the city. Please refrain from leaving home just to observe damaged areas so emergency services can clear any debris and help people in need without delay or obstruction.

Storm damage in Central City
Storm damage in Central City(Beth Antle)
Storm damage in Central City
Storm damage in Central City(Blake Caudill)
Storm damage in Central City
Storm damage in Central City(Blake Caudill)
Storms damage in Central City
Storms damage in Central City(Blake Caudill)

Graves County

Mayfield has received significant damage after the storm moved through there. The courthouse was destroyed.

Graves County Courthouse
Graves County Courthouse(WBKO)

Christian County

Christian County has severe damage and multiple incidents.

Ohio County

Ohio County has severe damage, A house is heavily damaged south of Vanzant. A roof of a house, the barn has been damaged.

Be Weather Aware, Stay Prepared

You want to be weather aware and stay prepared!

Have an emergency preparedness kit in the event of a Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Warning of knowing where your safe space is.

A basement is the best option, though a bathroom, stairwell, or closet are also good options (i.e. away from windows).

If you live in a mobile home, consider going to a friend or family member’s place that has a sturdier shelter through Saturday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Watch does not warrant immediate action but would be a time when you need to be extra weather aware and prepared.

If you deal with storm anxiety and/or find it difficult to not be anxious, here are two resources to help cope with storm anxiety from this forecast are from the Anxiety & Depression Association of America and also the National Weather Service.

Our number one priority is to inform & keep you safe, not cause panic.

Calm and collectiveness is the best course of action in the event of a warning.

Remember the 3 things to help: Don’t be scared, be prepared & stay weather aware!

