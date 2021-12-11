Celebration of Lights
Duke Energy: Over 6k customers without power in Cincinnati area

By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Duke Energy is reporting thousands of customers have lost power as forecasters predict wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph on Saturday.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say that as of 11:10 a.m., the company was reporting 136 active power outages with 6,659 customers without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

There are a total 6,659 customers without power in Southwest Ohio, with most of those concentrated in Clermont and Hamilton counties, according to the company. Only 85 customers in Northern Kentucky are without power.

Power is expected to be restored in most areas by 5:15 p.m. at the latest, according to Duke Energy’s website.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees by 4 p.m., with a west wind of 17 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph.

