High winds knock out power in Tri-State, surrounding states

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of utility customers lost power Saturday as winds topped 40 mph in the Tri-State and beyond.

These winds are likely through the afternoon before gradually subsiding this evening.

Winds are even higher for some parts of the Tri-State, up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory covers Butler, Warren, Ross, Pickaway, Fairfield and Hocking counties in Ohio and Franklin County in Indiana.

Some 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without service as of 4 p.m., the utility’s website shows.

That’s down from nearly 7,000 earlier, mostly in Hamilton and Clermont counties.

Power for some won’t be restored until 6 or 8 p.m., according to Duke Energy’s website.

High winds and storm damage knocked out power overall in the Midwest and the Great Lakes to thousands of utility customers, according to www.poweroutage.us.

Temperatures also are nose-diving at least for now.

It’s 40 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, down from a high of 66 degrees at 4:13 a.m.

That’s the third-highest temperature ever recorded on this date, according to the weather service. Their records go back 150 years in the Cincinnati area.

The low tonight will fall to 29.

The sun will make a welcome return on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Daily highs will gradually warm the first part of the workweek to the 60s by Wednesday.

