At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee

Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County Emergency Management director says one person died.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people died overnight after two separate tornadoes in Obion and Lake counties, according to the Obion County Emergency Management director.

He says one person died in Obion County and two others in Lake County. Multiple severe injuries are also being reported after a mobile home park was hit in the Samburg area and at the resort at Cypress Point.

EMA says they’ll have a better idea of the damage when the sun comes up.

A strong line of severe storms produced tornadoes elsewhere in the Mid-South. Dyer County’s EMA says a convenience store was destroyed and several people inside were injured. A factory in town also sustained roof damage.

On Friday night, at least two people died in the tornado outbreak in Arkansas. One person died at a nursing home in Monette and a second person died at Dollar General in Leachville.

See the latest storm blog here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

