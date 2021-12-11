Matthew 25: Ministries responds to tornado damage

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) -Matthew 25: Ministries will be responding to those affected by the tornado damages in Kentucky and the surrounding states.

A major tornado swept along 200 miles through Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas Saturday morning, leaving at least 50 people dead in Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that about 110 people were in a Mayfield candle factory when a tornado hit them.

>> Kentucky governor: Tornado on ground for more than 200 miles

The nonprofit says that they are communicating with their partners to provide help to those affected. They plan on deploying their Disaster Response Team and shipping aid.

“My heart goes out to the people of Mayfield and all the other communities devastated by last night’s tornadoes,” said Matthew 25: Ministries’ CEO Tim Mettey. “The loss of life and destruction is truly heartbreaking. We will help those impacted during this holiday season and will continue helping into the new year.”

Matthew 25 is asking the public for the following items:

Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for 2021 December Tornado Outbreak will be used for the purpose intended)

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.