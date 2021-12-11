Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Matthew 25: Ministries responds to tornado damage

Matthew 25: Ministries will be responding to the tornados in Kentucky and the surrounding states.
Matthew 25: Ministries will be responding to the tornados in Kentucky and the surrounding states.
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) -Matthew 25: Ministries will be responding to those affected by the tornado damages in Kentucky and the surrounding states.

A major tornado swept along 200 miles through Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas Saturday morning, leaving at least 50 people dead in Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that about 110 people were in a Mayfield candle factory when a tornado hit them.

>> Kentucky governor: Tornado on ground for more than 200 miles

The nonprofit says that they are communicating with their partners to provide help to those affected. They plan on deploying their Disaster Response Team and shipping aid.

“My heart goes out to the people of Mayfield and all the other communities devastated by last night’s tornadoes,” said Matthew 25: Ministries’ CEO Tim Mettey. “The loss of life and destruction is truly heartbreaking. We will help those impacted during this holiday season and will continue helping into the new year.”

Matthew 25 is asking the public for the following items:

  • Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for 2021 December Tornado Outbreak will be used for the purpose intended)
  • Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)
  • Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.
  • Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.
  • Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
  • Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.
  • First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
More than 50 dead as Kentucky suffers ‘most severe tornado event’ in its history
A tornado watch has ended for the Tri-State.
Cold front arrives: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon.
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Cincinnati park
‘Be prepared:’ Governor, officials issue warnings ahead of rare overnight severe weather
Police are investigating a shooting on Colerain Avenue Friday night.
3 hospitalized in Colerain Township shooting, dispatch says

Latest News

Video of tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Tri-State organizations to assist those affected by deadly tornados
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
More than 70 feared dead in Kentucky tornadoes, Beshear says
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms