One seriously injured in West Price Hill crash

Police Lights (file)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said one person was seriously injured in a crash in West Price Hill Friday night. Two other occupants fled from the scene.

Police said they crash happened in the 4700 block of Glenway Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

According to police, an unknown male was operating a 2011 Honda Civic westbound on Glenway Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

The driver and front seat passenger fled the scene on foot, they said.

The rear passenger sustained serious injuries.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Impairment as a factor has not been determined.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

