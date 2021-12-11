Celebration of Lights
Showers end, Temperatures Fall, Windy

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While there is still some rain the area, the threat for severe weather has come to an end. There will be a few lingering showers until noon. Temperatures will drop into the afternoon hours ending in the upper 30s. Gusty winds are expected.

Sunday will be quite pleasant with dry and sunny conditions. Highs will be near normal in the mid 40s. Monday and Tuesday will also feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s. Wednesday clouds will increase but we remain dry. Rain returns Thursday with highs once again in the 60s. Friday rain chances persist with highs in the low 50s.

