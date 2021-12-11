Tornado Watch ends: Lingering rain, falling temps

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tornado Watch in effect overnight for the Tri-State has ended.

Tornado warnings were issued in three northern Kentucky counties early Saturday: Bracken, Mason and Roberston counties.

But so far, no tornadoes have been confirmed, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Widespread storm damage did not occur and is not expected to be reported Saturday once there is more daylight, said meteorologist Nate McGinnis.

Winds, however, were clocked between 40 and 52 mph as rain and some thunderstorms crossed the region overnight, he said, so they are expecting more scattered reports of wind damage.

The only reports they have so far are a few trees in Brown County: on Main Street in Mt. Orab and over on Ohio 125 at the intersection of Blackshire Road, McGinnis said.

“We’ll see what else comes over the day once we start to get more daylight,” he said.

“It’s hard to tell the scope of the damage. We didn’t see any really strong storms. We may see some tree damage with the winds we observed but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Winds peaked overnight at 52 in Wilmington at 3:04 a.m.; 48 mph in Dayton at 2:28 a.m.; 46 mph in Vevay in southeastern Indiana at 2:05 a.m.; 44 mph at the airport in Middletown at 2:35 a.m.; 39 mph in Lebanon at 2:39 a.m.; 40 mph at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati’s East End at 2:42 a.m.; 41 mph at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron at 4:52 a.m.

Light rain will linger in the area through mid-morning.

A cold front is approaching from Indiana right now. It should push into the Tri-State about 10 a.m.

Winds will gust 35 mph. Temperatures will tumble this afternoon from the current mild temperature of 63 degrees into the upper 30s.

We already reached the high for Saturday: 66 degrees at 4:13 a.m. at CVG, according to the weather service.

That’s the third-highest temperature ever recorded on this date, McGinnis said. The weather service’s records go back 150 years for the Cincinnati area.

The all-time record high temperature on this date remains 70 degrees on this date in 1931, followed by 67 in 2007.

Hour-by-hour forecast | Live radar

While the Tri-State was spared, other parts of the country were not so lucky.

Several tornadoes were reported in five states, including western Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Saturday due to major tornado damage in multiple counties.

The governor activated the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police hours before dawn.

At least 50 people are dead in storms considered “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history, the governor said.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives,” Beshear said in a briefing Saturday.

Last night Western Kentucky experienced some of the worst tornado damage we’ve seen, and we are urging everyone to please stay safe as there are still active cells. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jkv1sqf3za — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

Temperatures will return to more normal for this time of year by Saturday night. The low at daybreak Sunday will fall to 28 degrees.

Sunday’s high will be in the mid-40s under sunny skies.

>> Download the FOX19 Weather App: Apple | Android

Be sure to stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.